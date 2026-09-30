Saudi Arabia Denies Representative Met Netanyahu During UAE Visit Amid Regional Talks Row | X - Isna_English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, September 30, denied reports that one of its representatives met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, September 27.

A senior Saudi official said no representative from the Kingdom attended a reported meeting involving Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. The official also denied reports that representatives from other countries had participated.

Israeli news outlet Ynet had reported that officials from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar and Libya attended an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi after Netanyahu met Sheikh Mohamed. The discussions reportedly centred on Iran, the Houthis, security cooperation and regional air defence.

Ynet later retracted the report, saying it could not confirm that such a meeting had taken place. Jordan also denied that any of its officials attended the reported meeting.

Netanyahu’s UAE Visit

Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday and met Sheikh Mohamed, with the UAE confirming the visit the following day. The Emirati state news agency said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Three senior Israeli officials told Reuters that the meeting lasted six hours and focused on Iran.

Read Also Netanyahu Makes Secret Abu Dhabi Trip, Meets UAE President Amid October 7 Warning Controversy

The visit also came amid controversy over a report concerning a possible warning before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Netanyahu asked Sheikh Mohamed to deny a report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz earlier this month. The report claimed that the UAE President had warned Netanyahu about a looming Hamas attack shortly before October 7.

The person, who said they had first-hand knowledge of the meeting, said Netanyahu asked Sheikh Mohamed to deny the report. Netanyahu has denied receiving such a warning.

Talks Focused On Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

The UAE and Israel confirmed Netanyahu’s visit, saying the Israeli Prime Minister and Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

The UAE’s state news agency said the two sides discussed ways to strengthen ties between the countries.

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The meeting came as attention remained focused on regional security issues and relations between Israel and the UAE.

Iran Warns UAE Over Netanyahu Visit

Netanyahu’s visit drew criticism from Iran, whose Foreign Ministry warned the UAE of what it described as “highly dangerous consequences”.

The ministry urged countries in the region to remain vigilant, citing Israel’s hostility towards Iran and what it described as repeated threats against the Islamic Republic.