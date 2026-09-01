Sara Netanyahu Hints Yair Golan Knew About October 7 Attack In Advance, Sparks Defamation Threat

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked controversy after appearing to suggest that former IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan may have had advance knowledge of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

Speaking in an interview aired on pro-government Channel 14 on Monday evening, August 31, Sara Netanyahu questioned how Golan, a senior military officer at the time, was able to reach the south early on the morning of the attack.

Her remarks, reported by The Jerusalem Post, appeared to revive unsubstantiated theories of internal betrayal surrounding the October 7 massacre.

‘Why Inform Him?’ Sara Netanyahu Questions Golan’s Presence

While discussing Golan, Sara Netanyahu pointed to his account that he had headed south after learning about the attacks.

She questioned how someone of his military rank could have been prepared and present so early, while suggesting that even the prime minister was not immediately informed that a war had begun.

“When you are a military officer of such a high rank and claim that you fought on October 7, you were already there early in the morning, already dressed and prepared,” she said, according to reports.

She then questioned why a senior military officer would know about the unfolding situation before the prime minister.

When asked directly about theories of “betrayal” surrounding October 7, Sara Netanyahu responded ambiguously, saying she did not want to discuss the issue and calling for a “real investigative committee.”

Where Was Yair Golan on October 7?

Golan, a retired major general and former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, has said that he learned about the attack and drove south at around 8 a.m., roughly 90 minutes after Hamas-led militants launched their assault.

According to accounts of his actions that day, Golan headed toward the area around the Nova music festival and helped rescue civilians while the attack was underway.

His actions have been widely highlighted as an example of bravery during the chaos of October 7.

There is no publicly established evidence that Golan had advance knowledge of the Hamas attack.

Golan’s Party Calls Remarks ‘Slanderous and False’

The comments triggered an immediate backlash from Golan’s Democrats party.

According to The Jerusalem Post and reports in The Jewish Chronicle, party officials accused Sara Netanyahu of spreading conspiracy theories and making baseless allegations against Golan.

Democrats MK Gilad Kariv said the party was preparing legal action, while Golan himself indicated that he would pursue a defamation case.

The legal threat is particularly significant because Sara Netanyahu does not hold the same parliamentary or governmental protections that apply to the prime minister.

October 7 ‘Betrayal’ Theories Resurface

Sara Netanyahu’s remarks have reignited a broader and highly contentious debate in Israel over what happened in the hours leading up to the October 7 attack.

Various conspiracy theories have circulated, particularly among sections of the Israeli far right, alleging that individuals or institutions inside Israel may have known about the impending assault.

However, no publicly presented evidence has established that Golan or other left-wing political figures had prior knowledge of the Hamas attack.

The Israeli government has acknowledged serious intelligence and security failures surrounding October 7, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously rejected claims that the disaster amounted to “treason.”

Calls Grow for an Independent Investigation

Sara Netanyahu herself invoked the need for a “real investigative committee” when responding to questions about the alleged betrayal theories.

The question of accountability for the failures that allowed Hamas militants to breach Israel’s border and launch the devastating October 7 attack remains deeply divisive within Israeli politics.

For now, however, the allegations against Golan remain unsubstantiated, while the controversy has shifted attention from his actions during the attack to questions about what he allegedly knew beforehand.

The Democrats party has threatened legal action, and Golan has said he intends to sue. The dispute is likely to intensify as Israel continues to debate responsibility for the security failures surrounding October 7.