 San Diego Mosque Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, Including Suspects After Teenage Gunmen Open Fire - VIDEO
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San Diego Mosque Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, Including Suspects After Teenage Gunmen Open Fire - VIDEO

Two teenage gunmen opened fire outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California on Monday, killing three men, including a security guard, police said. Authorities are probing the attack as a suspected hate crime targeting Muslims. The two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were later found dead inside a nearby vehicle from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to reports.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
San Diego Mosque Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, Including Suspects After Teenage Gunmen Open Fire - VIDEO
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California: Two teenage gunmen opened fire outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in California on Monday, leaving three men, including a security guard, killed. Police are treating the shooting as a suspected hate crime targeting the Muslim community.

Soon, the bodies of two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, were found inside a vehicle parked on a nearby street. Police believe the suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after carrying out the attack, according to an India Today report.

"It's a terrible situation, we will be looking into it very strongly," US President Donald Trump said, reacting to the incident while speaking to reporters.

The shooting took place shortly before noon outside the mosque complex, the largest Islamic centre in San Diego County, prompting a massive police response and panic among worshippers and students inside the premises.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said all children attending the day school operating within the mosque complex were safely accounted for and unharmed after the shooting, according to news agency Reuters.

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Police found three men shot dead outside the building. One of the victims was a security guard whom authorities credited with possibly preventing even greater bloodshed during the attack. The exact motive behind the attack is yet to be known.

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