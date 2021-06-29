Russia's Sputnik V vaccine around 90% effective against Delta variant: Report

The emergence of Delta variant has added fear to the ongoing struggle against the COVID-19. However, in a sigh of relief, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is around 90% effective against the variant of coronavirus, a report cited Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, as saying on Tuesday.

The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus.

Logunov said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on information from digital medical records and on vaccination records.

A week ago, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the facility where Sputnik V was developed told that the vaccine protects against all known variants of Covid-19.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine after Covishield and Covaxin to have received emergency use approval in India. The two-dose adenoviral vector-based coronavirus vaccine is being administered in select private hospitals for Rs Rs 1,145 per dose.