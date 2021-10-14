Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine shows 70% efficacy against Delta variant, says report - Here's all you need to know

Moscow: Russia's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik Light, has demonstrated 70% efficacy against the Delta variant during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine is more than 75% effective among subjects under the age of 60. Sputnik Light also provides much higher efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisations, according to an analysis done by Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Gamaleya Centre is a Russian medical research institute within Russia's Ministry of Health. Sputnik Light has demonstrated superior efficacy compared with some two-shot vaccines, which have shown a major decline in efficacy against the Delta variant to less than 50% five months after injection.

"Efficacy of the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster against the Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization," the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement

The two-shot Sputnik V vaccine is authorized in 70 countries, with populations totalling over 4 billion people.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on the human adenovirus serotype 26, the first component of Sputnik V - the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:11 AM IST