Russia's Sechenov Medical University completes clinical trials of world's first coronavirus vaccine

Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University in Russia has completed the clinical trials of the world's first vaccine for coronavirus. According to a report by Sputnik News, Vadim Tarasov, Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, confirmed the information.

Clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, which started on June 18, was produced by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the report added.

The report further stated that the volunteers groups for the clinical trials will be discharged soon. While the first group will be allowed to leave in the next couple days, the second group will be discharged on July 20.

According to the report, Alexander Lukashev, the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical, and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University, said that the safety of the vaccine given to humans has been confirmed. He further added vaccines that are already in the market are safe too.

Sechenov University has advanced from just acting as an educational institution to a scientific and technological research centre for this COVID-19 vaccine, said Tarasov, according to the report.

The World Health Organisation, on the other hand, announced last month that Oxford's vaccine is the 'most advanced'. AstraZeneca by Oxford, which is expected to roll out soon, is in the third phase of clinical trials.