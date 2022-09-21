War in Ukraine set to escalate; Putin orders 'partial military mobilisation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin | twitter/@Terror_Alarm

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial military mobilisation, in a step that signals a major escalation in the war in Ukraine.

In a live address to the nation, Putin stated that the move was necessary to ensure that Russia retained control of "liberated lands" in Ukraine -- referring to the territory under the control of Russian-backed separatists.

"That's why I asked the ministry of defence to agree to 'partial mobilisation'".

He said that the decree has already been signed, and that the partial mobilisation will start from today, adding that all citizens who will be mobilised will have full armed forces status.

So far, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has largely been carried out using contract soldiers -- an all-volunteer force. However, with this order, Russia can now reinforce its manpower-depleted military with conscripts, as well as called up reservists, to shore up its positions in Ukraine.

This follows a resolution passed by Russia's parliament this week which approved tougher punishments for desertion under mobilisation.

On Tuesday, Moscow-backed rebels announced plans to hold urgent referendums in parts of Ukraine that are currently under Russian control, following a string of victories won by Ukraine in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

If carried out, these regions would be annexed by Russia and be considered by the Kremlin as sovereign Russian soil, which in turn heightened the risk involved for Ukraine and its Western backers when trying to attack them, given the fact that Russia possesses the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

Putin did not mince his words: Addressing Western leaders directly, the Russian President said, "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to defend Russia and our people, we will use all means we have. This is not a bluff.

"The territorial integrity of our motherland, our independance and freedom will be secured, I repeat with all the means we have. Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction.”