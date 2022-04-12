'Russia's military campaign in Ukraine will continue until goals fulfilled', says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday said that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until its goals are fulfilled, AP reported.

Putin added that Russia's military campaign is going all according to plan adding that it is not moving faster because Russia wants to minimize losses.

this is a developing story

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:36 PM IST