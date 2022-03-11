Russia's ISIS hiring indicate an attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine, says president Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliyak

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliyak on Friday said that the recruitment of ISIS fighters by Russia and the statements of Russian propaganda about chemical weapons indicate an attempt to implement the "Syrian scenario" in Ukraine.

He added that the Russian President is calling for ex-ISIS fighters to join the forces against Ukraine which will be used against the civilians, news agency Interfax reported.

"Russian officials, including minister Shoigu, announced the hasty recruitment of 16,000 ex-ISIS fighters to be used against Ukrainian civilians. Hiring ISIS and Russian propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to an attempt to implement the "Syrian scenario" in Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

The Kremlin on Friday said that the fighters from Syria will be allowed to fight for Russia in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin backed a plan to send volunteers to battle there.

Putin on Friday approved bringing 'volunteer' fighters from the Middle East and elsewhere to join the Russian forces in a bit to amplify their efforts in capturing Kyiv.

"If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis, especially not for money, to come and help people living in the Donbas - well, you need to meet them halfway and help them get to the combat zone," Sputnik quoted the Russian President as saying at a meeting of the Security Council.

Mykhailo Podolyak’s comments follow failed peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Thursday’s meeting was their first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:43 PM IST