Russian-Ukraine war: Ukraine's plea to join European Union accepted

The European Parliament accepted Ukraine's application to join the European Union on Tuesday. A special admission procedure has begun to admit Ukraine to the EU, and the voting for the same, is said to take place at 9 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

The development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Union Parliament. In his address, Zelenskyy pointed out how all the countries of the block were unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it. 'We want to be equal,' the Ukrainian President said.

Zelenskyy took the opportunity to highlight how the people of Ukraine were paying a 'heavy price' in the offensive of Russia. "This morning 2 cruise missiles hit Kharkiv city. The city has the largest number of universities. The youth is bright and smart there. We are fighting just for our land and our freedom. Also, at the same time, we are fighting to be an equal member of Europe," the Ukrainian President further said. He added," Today it's about that. EU will be much stronger with Ukraine. Without the EU, Ukraine will be lonesome."

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:26 PM IST