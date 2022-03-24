Russian reporter Oksana Baulina seventh journalist to be killed in Ukraine

A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider, Oksana Baulina, was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet said on Wednesday.

An additional civilian was killed during the incident, and two others accompanying Baulina were wounded, the news site explained.

Baulina "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.

The Russian investigative website, whose editorial offices are based in Latvia, said another civilian also died in the shelling. Two other people who were with the Russian journalist were also wounded and admitted to hospital, it said.

The Insider said that Baulina had worked for the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation until the organisation was designated “extremist” by the Russian authorities.

That prompted her to leave the country and continue reporting on corruption in Russia for The Insider, the news outlet said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, Baulina filed several reports from Kyiv and Lviv in western Ukraine.

Baulina is one of at least seven journalists known to have been killed in a month of war.

The Press Emblem campaign reports that Ukrainian journalist Shakirov Dilerbek Shukurovych was killed on 26 February, two days after the invasion began.

Then in early March Yevhenii Sakun, a camera operator for Ukrainian TV channel LIVE, who also worked for the Spanish news agency EFE, died during shelling of the TV transmission tower in Kyiv.

Investigative journalist Viktor Dudar was killed on the front line during a battle with Russian troops near the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian reports said.

Two weeks later, US journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, 50, was shot dead as he was filming in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv.

Two Fox News journalists - cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24 - also lost their lives when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire on the outskirts of Kyiv.

