Russian Prez Vladimir Putin to meet with UN chief António Guterres in Russia next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Russia next week, reported AFP News Agency citing Kremlin on Friday.

Meanwhile, Russia'sForeign Minister Sergey Lavrov today said talks to end the fighting in Ukraine have "ground to a halt", because Moscow hasn't received any response from Kyiv to its most recent set of proposals.

Lavrov said that "right now, they (talks) have ground to a halt, because another proposal we passed on to Ukrainian negotiators about five days ago, which was drawn up with their comments taken into account, it remains without a response."

Lavrov also charged that recent statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his advisors suggest "they don't at all need these talks, they have put up with their destiny."

However, Vladimir Medinsky, President Vladimir Putin's aide and Russia's lead negotiator at the talks with Ukraine, confirmed reports that he held several lengthy conversations with the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

