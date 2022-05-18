Russian President Vladimir Putin rumoured to have undergone new surgery amid health distress: Report

As speculations over Vladimir Putin's health have come to notice after a former British spy and a Russian Oligarch described him as 'seriously ill', the Russian President recently underwent surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen, claimed an anti-Kremlin Telegram account, Express reported.

Putin underwent the surgery Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the Telegram channel “General SVR.”

However, the surgery "on the night of May 12 to May 13" was not linked to cancer, the report added.

"PLEASE NOTE that this surgical procedure is not a surgical operation that is recommended to the President and which is yet to take place," Express published a translated sentence from the Telegram message by Kremlin officials.

In April, Russian investigative outlet The Project reported that Putin has been regularly visited by an oncologist and speculated that the leader was suffering from thyroid cancer.

Whereas, a Russian oligarch, who is closely connected to Putin, was recorded saying "Putin is very ill with Blood cancer".

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, rumours have been circulating about Putin being unwell.

Earlier this month, media reports claimed that the Russian President might undergo cancer surgery and will temporarily hand over power to hardline Security Council head and former Federal Security Service (FSB) commander Nikolai Patrushev.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 04:38 PM IST