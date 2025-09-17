Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To PM Modi Over Phone

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone conversation.
Following the call, Modi said India is committed to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday," Modi said on 'X'.
"We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.
