 Russian Mi-8T Chopper With 22 People On Board Goes Missing In Far East
The Mi-8T of the Vityaz-Aero airline that took off from a site in the area of the Vachkazhets volcano to the village of Nikolaevka situated 25 km away failed to make contact at the scheduled time, around 07:15 (Moscow time).

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Russian Chopper With 22 People On Board Goes Missing In Far East |

Moscow: A Russian helicopter with 22 people on board, including three crew members has gone missing in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, state media reported on Saturday.

As per TASS, the helicopter disappeared near the Vachkazhets volcano and another airline has been dispatched to search for it.

The Mi-8T of the Vityaz-Aero airline that took off from a site in the area of the Vachkazhets volcano to the village of Nikolaevka situated 25 km away failed to make contact at the scheduled time, around 07:15 (Moscow time), the Russian news outlet said.

Further, it said that an Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with rescuers on board is ready to fly out for the search.

Meanwhile, a probe committee has begun investigating the incident for violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport.

Drizzle and fog were observed in the area where the Russian helicopter went missing.

article-image

Jan 2024 Russian Plane Crash

In January this year, four people had survived the crash of a Russian charter plane bound for Moscow in northern Afghanistan. Russian aviation authorities confirmed that the plane, a charted ambulance had originated from Utapao airport in Thailand It was destined for Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia. Four crew members and two passengers were on board the plane.

Russian authorities said the plane, a French-made Dasault Falcong 10 jet was co-owned by the Athletic Group LLC and a private individual.

