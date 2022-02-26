Russian Invasion: Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelensky rejects US's offer to evacuate him from Kyiv

Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected United State's offer to evacuate him from Kyiv amid Russia offensive.

As Russian forces moved towards Kyiv, the Ukrainian president said the draft resolution condemning the country's invasion was co-sponsored by an "unprecedented" number of United Nations Member States.

"As Russia continues to attack Kyiv, the draft resolution is co-sponsored by an unprecedented number of UN Member States. This proves: the world is with us, the truth is with us, the victory will be ours!." he tweeted.



Earlier, Zelensky said Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city Kyiv during the night.

"I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.

"Special attention on Kyiv -- we cannot lose the capital," he added in the clip released by the presidency.

"I am turning to our defenders, male and female, on all fronts: this night the enemy will use all the forces it has to crush our defence in a treacherous, harsh and inhumane way," he said.

"Tonight they will attempt a storming," he added, in an apparent reference to the capital Kyiv.

Zelensky said that on Friday he spoke to many Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and US President Joe Biden.

