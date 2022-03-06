Russian forces preparing to bombard port city Odessa: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that the Russian forces are preparing to bombard Ukraine port city Odessa.

Zelenskyy yesterday informed the US that Russian forces have initiated the seizure of the third Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

Addressing a video conference, Zelenskyy stated that the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located in the Mykolayiv region, is under threat as Russia's invasion of Ukraine transcends into the 11th day.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located in southeastern Ukraine on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River and is perceived as a concern as the area caught fire following shellings by Vladimir Putin's forces between March 3 and 4.

Zelensky (President of Ukraine) says Russian forces preparing to bombard Ukraine port city Odessa: AFP pic.twitter.com/jwhqSkBRr3 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

On the first day of the invasion on February 24, the Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, located in the north of Kyiv.

Triggering massive fears across Ukraine and possible unfathomable losses in many years to come, on Friday, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe's Zaporizhzhia was allegedly impacted by Russia-led missile shelling.

Zelenskyy further said the third plant that is under a threat was the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Kremlin forces had encircled on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST