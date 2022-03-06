e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Russian forces preparing to bombard port city Odessa: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

FPJ Web Desk
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. - Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said on February 26 after a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his pro-Western country would not be bowed by Moscow. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. | (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. - Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said on February 26 after a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his pro-Western country would not be bowed by Moscow. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. | (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Advertisement

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that the Russian forces are preparing to bombard Ukraine port city Odessa.

Zelenskyy yesterday informed the US that Russian forces have initiated the seizure of the third Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

Addressing a video conference, Zelenskyy stated that the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located in the Mykolayiv region, is under threat as Russia's invasion of Ukraine transcends into the 11th day.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is located in southeastern Ukraine on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River and is perceived as a concern as the area caught fire following shellings by Vladimir Putin's forces between March 3 and 4.

On the first day of the invasion on February 24, the Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, located in the north of Kyiv.

Triggering massive fears across Ukraine and possible unfathomable losses in many years to come, on Friday, the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe's Zaporizhzhia was allegedly impacted by Russia-led missile shelling.

Zelenskyy further said the third plant that is under a threat was the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Kremlin forces had encircled on Saturday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Advertisement