Russian Drone Hits Apartment Building In Romania Near Ukraine Border; 2 Injured - VIDEOS |

Bucharest: A Russian drone reportedly struck an apartment building in Galati in eastern Romania near the Ukrainian border, injuring two people and triggering fresh security concerns inside the NATO member nation.

According to Romania’s Defence Ministry, the incident occurred during overnight Russian drone attacks targeting civilian and infrastructure sites in neighbouring Ukraine close to the Romanian border.

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Visuals Show Fire Caused After Drone Struck Building

Visuals circulating online showed fire and rescue teams rushing to the building as flames and smoke emerged from the damaged structure. Debris recovered from the site reportedly appeared consistent with a Russian-made Geran-2 or Shahed-136 drone, according to local reports and images shared online.

According to a report by CBS News, officials said one drone entered Romanian airspace and was tracked by radar systems before crashing into the roof of a residential apartment building in the city of Galati. The impact sparked a fire, prompting a major emergency response.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” Romania’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

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Two Civilians Injured

Emergency services confirmed that two civilians sustained injuries in the incident. Authorities did not immediately provide details regarding the severity of the injuries. There has been no official response from Russia regarding Romania’s claims.

The incident marks another serious security breach involving Russian drones entering NATO airspace amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In September last year, Romania had similarly reported that a Russian drone violated its airspace during attacks near the border, prompting the scrambling of F-16 fighter jets. Around the same period, Poland also reported intercepting Russian drones that allegedly entered its airspace during strikes targeting Ukraine.