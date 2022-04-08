Russia, Ukraine 'willing to hold talks' in Turkey despite Bucha incident: Turkish official

Russia and Ukraine are willing to move forward with talks even though images of bodies found in the Ukrainian town of Bucha have stalled the process, a Turkish official said on Friday, AFP reported.

"Both Russia and Ukraine are willing to hold the talks in Turkey but they are far away from agreeing on a common text," AFP quoted the official as saying.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last week had said the foreign ministers of both the countries are likely to meet within two weeks, however, the images that emerged from Bucha have cast a shadow on the peace talks, according to the Turkish government.

Turkey had hosted talks last week between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the past and has been mediating between the two for ending the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday had said that Moscow will continue to hold talks with Ukraine despite ‘provocations’.

Lavrov said, "Despite all provocations, the Russian delegation will continue the negotiation process, promoting our draft agreement that clearly and fully explains our initial key positions and demands," TASS had reported.

Notably, hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the deliberate massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations.

All Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha as early as March 30, the day after the talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the 193-member UN General Assembly voted to adopt a draft resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the world body’s top human rights organisation over allegations of Russian soldiers killing civilians while retreating from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The draft received 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions. India abstained from voting. China’s ally Pakistan too abstained from voting.

