Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy demands tougher sanctions on Russia after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant seized

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded still tougher sanctions against his Moscow foes on Friday after invading Russian forces attacked and seized a nuclear plant.

"An immediate reinforcement of sanctions against the nuclear terrorist state is necessary," he declared on Friday amid fears that fighting at the Zaporizhzhia plant could trigger a nuclear accident.

Following the capture of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, Zelenskyy on Friday urged world leaders to stop Russia "before this becomes a nuclear disaster" in a Facebook video post.

"No country besides Russia has ever fired upon an atomic power plant's reactors. The first time, the first time in history," he said, urging European leaders to "wake up now" and stop Russian forces "before this becomes a nuclear disaster."

Zelenskyy accused Russia of intentionally firing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a fire broke out at the facility following heavy shelling from Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities said that the power plant has not sustained any critical damage and that radiation levels are currently normal, though the situation remains fluid and firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

"Russian tanks are shooting at the atomic blocks equipped with thermal imagers. They know what they are shooting at. They have been preparing for this (attack)," he said in the post.

Zelenskyy also referred to the Chernobyl tragedy and its victims in the post. "For all Ukrainians, for all Europeans, for all people who know the word 'Chernobyl,' how many victims there were."

