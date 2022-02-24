Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke rises from territory of Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit in Kyiv; watch video

Smoke was seen rising from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in capital city Kyiv.

So far more than 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in Ukraine after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on the European country on Thursday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy updating over the current situation in the European country said that more than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians have been killed.

Volodymyr Zelensky also announced the decision of severing his country's diplomatic relations with Moscow.

"Kiev is terminating diplomatic relations with Moscow amid Russia's military operation," the Russian News Agency Sputnik quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian authorities will inform the press on how the situation unfolds every hour, he added.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

Amid Russia's military operations, Ukraine has introduced martial law and urged citizens to remain calm. Ukraine has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety." Defending Russia's decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:19 PM IST