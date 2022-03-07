Russia-Ukraine War: Russian, Ukrainian delegation arrive in Belarus for third round of peace talks

A Ukrainian delegation on Monday arrived in Belarus for talks with representatives from Russia for the third round of talks.

"The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha (a national park on the Poland-Belarus border) in two helicopters for talks with Russia," TASS state news agency reported.

Moscow's delegation has also arrived in Belarus for the talks, the agency said.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived shortly before the talks were set to begin. The talks will be held at the Białowieża Forest along the Belarus-Poland border, Russian news agency RIA reported earlier.

Russia’s Interfax news agency cited Belarusian political scientist Yury Voskresensky, who is close to the talks’ organisers, as saying: “The talks are scheduled to start at 3 PM Moscow time, but the time may change due to problems with the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics.”

"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party and an envoy to the talks, said on his Facebook page.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that the talks would mainly focus on humanitarian corridors.

Talks have taken place between the two sides in Belarus, without any substantial breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkov, and Sumy from 10 AM Moscow time to allow for evacuations, while major clashes have been reported between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Luhansk.

Notably, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet near the Turkish Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu said that he would also take part in the meeting with Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, which would be a trilateral meeting between the top diplomats of respective countries.

