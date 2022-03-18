Russia-Ukraine war: Russian missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Kyiv [Ukraine]: Ukraine's Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that the Russian missiles struck an aircraft repair plant in Lviv on Friday, according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air forces said that fourteen Russian aerial units were destroyed on March 17.

Ukraine's air defence destroyed seven aircraft, one helicopter, three UAVs, and three cruise missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force command.

After the US and other western countries, Japan has also imposed sanctions on 15 Russian persons and nine more entities over the military operation in Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, several currents and former European politicians request the Norwegian Nobel Committee to nominate Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 and due to this, the nomination process has been extended to March 31.

"We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022, to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine," the statement, dated March 11, said.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:08 PM IST