Russia - Ukraine War: Russian forces capture strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

Local reports say that Russian troops have captured the startegically important southern city of Kherson, and that the Russian military is on the streets.

The city’s mayor, Igor Kolykhayev, had told local radio that Russian forces had captured the city’s railway station and port on Tuesday night, according to BBC Russian.

“The fighting is going on now, and the occupation of our city is under way.”

He said many people had died including Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, and government officials were now trying to make sure people could leave or get to shelters.

Russian forces invaded Kherson Oblast from the south through Crimea. By the evening of 24 February, Russian forces reached the city of Kherson and had secured the Antonovskiy Bridge, which would give them a strategic crossing over the Dnieper River and towards the important junction city of Mykolaiv.

In the early morning of 1 March, Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian forces had begun assaulting Kherson and were advancing from the Kherson International Airport to the highway between Kherson and Mykolaiv.

The Russian forces surrounded the city and reached the highway, advancing up to the village of Komyshany before setting up a checkpoint. Later in the day, Russian forces entered Kherson.

On the morning of 2 March, it was reported that Russian troops managed to seize a railway station and a river port. Slightly later, it was reported that Russian troops managed to capture Kherson.

Kherson, which has a population of almost 300,000, is located between Mykolaiv and New Kakhovka.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 12:22 PM IST