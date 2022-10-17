e-Paper Get App
Russia Ukraine War: Fresh multiple explosions heard in Kyiv a week after state wide attack

The strikes, according to Andriy Yermak, chief of President Zelensky's office, were carried out by so-called kamikaze drones.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
'Russia trying to wipe us off face of earth,' Zelenskyy on blasts in Ukraine's central Kyiv | Representative image
The central Shevchenkivskiy neighborhood's residential buildings, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko, have been damaged as per the media reports.

It happened a week after a statewide attack by Russian missiles that killed 19 people put the capital city at rush hour under fire from numerous missiles.

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
article-image

More details are awaited

