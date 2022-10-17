Russia Ukraine War: Fresh multiple explosions heard in Kyiv a week after state wide attack

The central Shevchenkivskiy neighborhood's residential buildings, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko, have been damaged as per the media reports.
The strikes, according to Andriy Yermak, chief of President Zelensky's office, were carried out by so-called kamikaze drones.
It happened a week after a statewide attack by Russian missiles that killed 19 people put the capital city at rush hour under fire from numerous missiles.
More details are awaited
