Russia-Ukraine war: 3 killed, 3 injured in multiple explosions across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv | Representative pic

Kyiv: Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv Wednesday after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere across the country. As per reports, 3 people have died and 3 others have been reportedly been injured in Russian strike that hit a two-story building.

The thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the capital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the capital's infrastructure facilities hit

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that "one of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit." He urged people to "Stay in shelters! The air alert continues." Klitschko didn't give further details, and there was no further information on whether and what targets may have been hit.

Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine's war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.