e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRussia-Ukraine war: 3 killed, 3 injured in multiple explosions across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war: 3 killed, 3 injured in multiple explosions across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that "one of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit." He urged people to "Stay in shelters! The air alert continues."

Associated PressUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv | Representative pic
Follow us on

Kyiv: Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv Wednesday after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere across the country. As per reports, 3 people have died and 3 others have been reportedly been injured in Russian strike that hit a two-story building.

The thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts rattled across the capital. 

One of the capital's infrastructure facilities hit

Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that "one of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit." He urged people to "Stay in shelters! The air alert continues." Klitschko didn't give further details, and there was no further information on whether and what targets may have been hit.

Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine's war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.

Read Also
Ukraine Russia war: After Kherson's liberation, 4 torture sites found by Ukrainian authorities
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Russia-Ukraine war: 3 killed, 3 injured in multiple explosions across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war: 3 killed, 3 injured in multiple explosions across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day 2022: Read to know how to glorify your distinctive skill

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day 2022: Read to know how to glorify your distinctive skill

D.B. Cooper Day: Mystery and intrigue over the one who vanished from thin air

D.B. Cooper Day: Mystery and intrigue over the one who vanished from thin air

US Visa: Applicant needs to wait over 1,000 days to get an interview call

US Visa: Applicant needs to wait over 1,000 days to get an interview call

Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight

Travelling to UAE, know new passport name rule before boarding flight