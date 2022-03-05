US Senate to hold meeting with Ukraine's President Zelensky on Zoom

The United States Senate has been invited to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via Zoom, reports say.

Zelensky has been in touch with President Biden but this will be the first time the Senate as a whole will speak to the Ukrainian leader since Russia invaded the country more than a week ago.

Last week, Ukraine's US ambassador Oksana Markarova met members of the Senate and said her country urgently needed more supplies to fight Russia.