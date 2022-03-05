e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

LIVE Russia - Ukraine War - Live Updates: Ukraine's Prez Zelenskiy rebukes NATO over refusal to impose no-fly zone

FPJ Web Desk
Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units exercise as they simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, on Feb. 4, 2022 | AP

05 March 2022 10:14 AM IST

President Zelenskiy bitterly slams NATO, says it gave Russia 'green light' to bomb Ukraine

05 March 2022 10:14 AM IST

US Senate to hold meeting with Ukraine's President Zelensky on Zoom

The United States Senate has been invited to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via Zoom, reports say.

Zelensky has been in touch with President Biden but this will be the first time the Senate as a whole will speak to the Ukrainian leader since Russia invaded the country more than a week ago.

Last week, Ukraine's US ambassador Oksana Markarova met members of the Senate and said her country urgently needed more supplies to fight Russia.

05 March 2022 10:04 AM IST

Ukraine's president furiously condemns Nato leaders for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country

