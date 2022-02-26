Japan condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine; demurs on imposing sanctions
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone on Saturday and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming "a wrong lesson" because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.
However, Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
He said Japan will closely stay in touch with other Group of Seven members and the international society while watching the development.
Ukraine's army said that it had 'repulsed' a Russian attack in Kyiv's Victory Avenue
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)