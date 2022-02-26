e-Paper Get App

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

LIVE Russia-Ukraine War- Live Updates: Ukraine says it 'repulsed' Russian attack in Kyiv

FPJ Web Desk
Activists protest against Russia?s invasion of Ukraine during a rally at Lafayette Square, across from the White House, in Washington, DC on February 25, 2022. | (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

26 February 2022 08:30 AM IST

Japan condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine; demurs on imposing sanctions

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone on Saturday and agreed they must respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming "a wrong lesson" because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

However, Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He said Japan will closely stay in touch with other Group of Seven members and the international society while watching the development.

26 February 2022 08:27 AM IST

Ukraine's army said that it had 'repulsed' a Russian attack in Kyiv's Victory Avenue

