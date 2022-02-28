Residential building hit by 'Russian missiles' in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv: reports
A Russian missile has struck a residential building in Chernihiv, according to the National News Agency of Ukraine (Ukrinform).
One report says that the lower two floors of the building are currently on fire. No casualties have yet been reported.
