Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

LIVE Russia - Ukraine War - Live Updates: India abstains on UN vote as Russian artillery pounds Kyiv

FPJ Web Desk
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday | AP

Residential building hit by 'Russian missiles' in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv: reports

A Russian missile has struck a residential building in Chernihiv, according to the National News Agency of Ukraine (Ukrinform).

One report says that the lower two floors of the building are currently on fire. No casualties have yet been reported.

Watch: India's Ambassador to the UN T. S. Tirumurti explains India's position on Russia - Ukraine War

India abstains again on UN Security Council vote, Ambassador Tirumurti explains why

US: Partnership with Ukraine 'steadfast and enduring'

28 February 2022 08:49 AM IST

Watch: Ukrainian civilians block path of Russian tanks

