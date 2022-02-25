Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv orders civilians to scurry to bomb shelters

Kiev has ordered civilians to scurry to bomb shelters amid fears Russia is about to attack the Ukrainian capital as its troops battle for control of a key airfield 15 miles from the outskirts, western media reports said.

The Ukrainians want to wrest control of the Antonov Airport from Russian forces, which had landed there earlier in the day via dozens of helicopters - some of which were shot down by Ukrainian MiG fighters.

This was a replay of what was happening elsewhere in the country with Ukrainian forces battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports and cities after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radars.

Ukrainian forces appeared to be putting up a stiff resistance around Kharkiv, in the east, where multiple Russian tanks and armoured vehicles were pictured having been destroyed by Kiev's forces - with bodies lying in the streets. Two Russian soldiers were also captured by Kiev's forces in the area.

The fighting appeared to be going less well in the south, with Russian tanks breaking out of Crimea near Kherson and moving towards the Dnieper River where they linked up with more helicopters and seized power plants - with a Russian flag seen raised over Kakhovka Hydroelectric plant in the early afternoon.

Earlier in the day, it was panic stations in Ukraine with residents in Kiev making a beeline for gas stations and trying to scramble out of the city by car and rail. The scurrying had begun just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks rolled over the Belarusian border.

Until now, most Ukrainians were in a state of denial. Many are now in a mad rush to cross the western border to escape the formidable might of the Russian army into Poland and Slovakia.

According to western media sources, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital and other major cities as air raid sirens wailed. The only activity was either outside gas pumps, ATMs or the Kiev's Metro station with spooked citizens attempting to board trains to flee the Capital city.

Until yesterday, Ukrainians were in a defiant mood. Across the country, people of all ages waved flags or gave a two-fingered salute in the face of the looming war threat with some 150,000 troops massed on the borders. Hundreds had recently unfurled a giant flag at Kyiv's Olimpiyskiy Stadium. But within hours on Wednesday, the grit was gone as citizens fled with their bags and families.

Ukraine's president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic but the citizens were taking it more as bluster than rhetoric gro­u­nded in geopolitical realities. The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, was heard saying that Ukraine would defend itself against the Russian aggression 'and will win'. The words were lost in the wailing siren, an ominous signal that another air raid was on.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:09 AM IST