Russia - Ukraine War: Kyiv claims it killed fourth Russian general; says war has caused $500 billion in damage

Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.

Major General Oleg Mityaev died Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the death of another Russian general in his nighttime address but didn’t name him.

Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorized rifle division and had fought in Syria, Gerashchenko said.

There was no confirmation of the death from Russia.

Earlier, Ukraine claimed to have killed Major General Vitaly Gerasimov of the Russian army, Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky and Deputy Chief of the Russian forces’ headquarters Major Andriy Burlakov were killed in Kherson. Andrey was also the regiment's chief of staff. He had many important responsibilities during the war, which included testing soldiers for artillery units.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that his country has suffered more than $500bn (£383bn) in damages since the invasion began - and insists that Russia pays for the restoration of Ukraine after the war.

Shmyhal did not go into how exactly reparations could be collected, even if Ukraine did win the war, but mentioned seizing Russian property abroad. He added that Ukraine would also seek financial assistance from allies.

The PM made the comments at Tuesday's meeting with the leaders of three neighbouring nations - Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia - who've travelled to Kyiv in solidarity.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:06 AM IST