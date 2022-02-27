Russia-Ukraine war: EU to finance purchase, delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, announces fresh sanctions against Russia

The European Union on Sunday (local time) said that it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine and also announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia.

"We are stepping up our support for Ukraine. For the first time, the EU will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. We are also strengthening our sanctions against the Kremlin," tweeted Ursula von der Leyen President of the EU Commission.

Leyen said that NATO allies are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.

"They won't be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs," said President of the EU Commission.

Leyen also said that they are banning Kremlin's media machine in the EU.

"The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war. We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe," said Leyen.

She also said that Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko will also be targeted with a new package of sanctions.

"We will target the other aggressor in this war, Lukashenko's regime, with a new package of sanctions, hitting their most important sectors. All these measures come on top of the strong package presented yesterday, agreed by our international partners," said Leyen.

Earlier, during a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

"Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return, Zelensky's office wrote," The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Valery Zaluzhny said that they are opposing one of the largest armies in the world.

"We are opposed by one of the largest armies in the world. But we are stronger! And every day our benches get stronger. In 2 days almost 100 thousand citizens were mobilized, half of them are reservists of the TRO Forces!, said Zaluzhny.

"Mriya aircraft ruined in a Russian attack near Kyiv. The world's biggest cargo aircraft, Antonov An-225, was moored at the Antonov Airport in Hostomel during the recent battle. UkrOboronProm said that the aircraft may be restored for USD 3 billion at Russia's expense," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

Airlines are cancelling flights in and out of Russia and numerous countries closed airspace to Russian airlines.

The US Embassy reminded US citizens that the Department of State's Travel Advisory level for Russia is at "Level 4: Do Not Travel." "I spoke today with Greek Foreign Minister @NikosDendias about our efforts to support Ukraine in resisting Russia's unbridled aggression. Greece remains a vital @NATO Ally and supporter of Ukrainian sovereignty," tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said that he has signed a resolution for the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to the government of Kyiv.

Kuleba said that what is happening now in Ukraine is a real people's war.

"What is happening now in Ukraine is a real people's war. We will not fall. We will not stop or get tired. We are determined to fight back fiercely as long as it is needed to defend our land and our people," tweeted Kuleba "I told my colleague @DmytroKuleba that I have just signed a resolution for the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to the government of Kiev, as a concrete expression of Italy's solidarity and support for a people with whom we have a fraternal relationship," tweeted Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

"As part of the strengthening of the Alliance's deterrence posture, starting from Monday the commitment of @ItalianAirForce in #Romania will be doubled. 4 additional #Eurofighters to the TF Air Black Storm in defense of #NATO airspace," he added.

Moreover, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the State of Israel Naftali Bennett at the initiative of the Israeli side.

Vladimir Putin briefed the Prime Minister on the course of the special military operation to defend Donbas and noted that the Russian delegation is in Gomel, Belarus, and is ready for talks with representatives from Kyiv, who have not yet seized this opportunity, thereby showing their lack of consistency, read Kremlin statement.

In turn, Naftali Bennett Bennett Naftali Bennett NaftaliPrime Minister of the State of Israel offered Israel as a mediator with a view to suspend military operations.

The leaders agreed to maintain Russia-Israel contacts at various levels, added the statement.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:44 PM IST