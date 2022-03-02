Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus ready to host second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, informs Belarus MFA

The Hunter’s house is ready to host the second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus informed on Wednesday via Twitter.

"“Hunter’s house” is ready to host second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations," read the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held on Wednesday evening as the war between Moscow and Kyiv enters its seventh day, according to a senior Ukrainian presidential official.

Oleksiy Arestovich, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, told a press conference that the same delegations from the previous round will participate in the negotiations in Belarus.

The first round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia ended on Monday. After the 5-hour-long talks, both sides agreed to hold a second round of negotiations to achieve a cease-fire soon.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered seventh day and over 300 civilians, including at least 14 children, have been killed so far.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:14 PM IST