Russia-Ukraine War: 4 Ukrainian soldiers, 5 civilians killed in Sunday's rocket strike at Vinnytsia airport by Russia

As many as 9 people, including 5 civilians were killed amid the Russian rocket strike at Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine on Sunday.

"As of 5 am GMT (10.30 am IST), a total of 15 people were rescued from the debris - of which nine were found dead," news agency AFP reported quoting the Ukrainian rescue services adding that they were continuing to look for survivors.

In an update given by the Ukraine rescue services on Telegram, they said that the casualties include five civilians and four soldiers, adding that they were continuing to look for survivors.

On Sunday, 8 Russian rockets destroyed the civilian airport in the central-western region capital of Vinnytsia.

Zelenskyy on Sunday called on the western nations and said that the world has the power to close our skies for Russian rockets and aircraft.

"I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he said.

He said that NATO countries have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO.

Several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed, shelled or hit with ballistic missiles since Russia launched the invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia announced new “humanitarian corridors” to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment – to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately dismissed by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.

"Russian military will ceasefire and open six humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 10 a.m. Moscow time," Russia’s defence ministry said.

