Russia-Ukraine War: 130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theatre, over 1000 still trapped, says Ukraine

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday said that at least 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of a theatre hit by an airstrike on Wednesday in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol, news agency Reuters reported.

Ukraine's human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova in a televised address on Friday said that rescue work was ongoing at the site, where more than 1,000 people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

"According to our data there are still more than 1,300 people there who are in these basements, in that bomb shelter," Denisova said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported.

In another incident, three people were reportedly killed after a multi-storey teaching building was shelled in the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's state emergency service said.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:06 PM IST