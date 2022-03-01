Russia-Ukraine Crisis: We have to stand up, say US governors

US governors have taken matters into their own hands and imposed their economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Sunday asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove Russian-sourced products from stores in the commonwealth. He said the board has already identified Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and urged for sales to cease as quickly as possible, WPXI-TV reported.

The board later responded that all Russian-made products will be removed from the stores' shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

Governor Jared Polis of Colorado on Thursday directed his state's Office of Information Technology and Department of Personnel and Administration to look through current state contracts to see if there are any Russian state-owned companies currently doing business with Colorado. Any found will be terminated.

On Saturday, Governor Glenn Youngkin, of Virginia, ordered the Department of General Services to review all contracts to determine whether any state tax dollars were being spent on goods and services from primarily Russian companies.

Youngkin requested that the Norfolk Sister City Association, a non-profit citizen diplomacy organisation, immediately end its relationship with Kaliningrad, Russia.

The Virginia Retirement System Board of Trustees and university endowment funds were also called to divest any holdings of the Russian ruble and any securities of Russian companies

ALSO READ As global tensions simmer, China demands US take steps to repair ties

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:58 AM IST