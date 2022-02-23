Russia Ukraine Crisis: Nepal urges its citizens to return from Ukraine and not to visit country unless necessary

Amid the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens not to visit Ukraine unless "absolutely necessary".

Stating that the conflict between the two countries could turn into a war, the Foreign Ministry has also "requested" all Nepali citizens in Ukraine to return home after assessing the situation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requests the Nepali nationals residing in Ukraine to assess the current situation and developments there and return home using the available commercial flights unless they have to stay," reads the statement issued on Wednesday.

The ministry has requested civilians to postpone the plan to visit Ukraine, unless "absolutely necessary".

According to the ministry, more than 38 Nepali citizens are in touch with the Nepal embassy in Berlin, which also looks after Ukraine issues.

"All of them are safe," reads the statement.

According to Hari Malla, president of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) in Ukraine, there are about 200 Nepalis in Ukraine.

"Most of the Nepalis in Ukraine are in transit and have been living in Odessa, Kiev, Kharkiv, Lutsk, Bila Tserkva and other cities. Some of them landed here in after falling into the human trafficking trap," said Malla.

According to the data provided by the Department of Foreign Employment, in the fiscal year 2021-22, as many as 47 men and six women went to Ukraine with individual labour permits.

But the number of those who got institutional approval is zero.

