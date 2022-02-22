Russia-Ukraine Crisis: At UNSC meet, US, allies threaten sanctions, China, India urge restraint

New York (US): At the emergency United Nations Security Council meeting convened by the United States and its allies in response to fears about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the gap between the US and its allies and non-aligned powers like China and India was on full display.

China has called for restraint and is encouraging every effort to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, saying Beijing believes all countries should solve disputes by peaceful means in line with the U.N. Charter.

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun called on the key parties in the Ukraine dispute “to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions.”

Zhang gave very brief remarks at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Monday night called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia will recognize the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and is putting Russian troops into Luhansk and Donetsk as peacekeepers.

The Chinese ambassador made no mention of actions on Monday by its usual ally, Russia, saying only that “all parties concerned must exercise restraint, and avoid any action that may fuel tensions,” and to “welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution.”

His statement echoed that of India's UN Ambassador, T. S. Tirumurti, who said, "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Meanwhile, Japan on Tuesday said it stood ready to join the United States and other G7 industrialized nations in slapping sanctions on Russia, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.

That action was "unacceptable and a violation of international law," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who called Putin on Thursday to urge restraint, told reporters. Japan was ready for a strong response that could include sanctions, he added.

Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine is testing the possibility of a Moscow-Beijing axis lining up against the U.S. and its allies.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing this month fed speculation that a new alliance could form between the two great powers as they face off with the U.S. over a range of issues.

Russia and China have backed each other’s positions on opposing a NATO expansion in former Soviet republics and buttressing China’s claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan.

But the relationship remains lopsided. China’s confident rise as an economic and political force contrasts with Russia’s growing isolation and reversion to Cold War tactics of intimidation and bullying.

China also remains opposed to actions that could damage its territorial ambitions, from the South China Sea and Taiwan to the Indian border.

The US has expressed hopes that India will take sides and support Washington in the event Moscow attacks Ukraine since New Delhi adheres to a rules-based international order. India, on the other hand, has taken a neutral stance, repeatedly stating in the UN that it is supportive of “quiet and constructive diplomacy”.

Russia's ambassador argued for the need to defend Russian-backed separatist areas of Ukraine from what he called Ukrainian aggression.

Vasily Nebenzya said that "allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbas is something we do not intend to do".

He said Russia remains open to diplomacy, and insisted Ukraine is still bound by the Minsk agreement.

The agreement set out steps designed to end the eight-year conflict in Ukraine's east and resolve the status of the breakaway areas.

Earlier, the US ambassador accused Moscow of tearing it to shreds.

The US believes Russia is trying to produce a pretext to invade Ukraine, potentially on the grounds of protecting ethnic Russians in the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:30 AM IST