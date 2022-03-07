Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 1.5 million refugees have fled so far

The head of the United Nations' refugee agency says that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed over from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia invaded.

Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted on Sunday that it is “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Grandi is visiting countries that border Ukraine. It is understood that a total of 922,400 people have fled Ukraine to Poland since February 24 when the invasion was launched.

The UN agency said on Twitter that a record oneday number of over 129,000 persons crossed into Poland on Saturday; and almost 40,000 between midnight and 7 am on Sunday.

A nation of some 38 million people, Poland is receiving the largest number of refugees among Ukraine's neighbours. Poland's border guard agency says that over 922,000 refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its invasion.

The agency said on Twitter that a record oneday number of over 129,000 crossed into Poland on Saturday, and almost 40,000 between midnight and 7 am on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:49 AM IST