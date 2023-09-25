Russia To Seek Clarification From Canada For Honouring Ukrainian Nazi Yaroslav Hunka

Yaroslav Hunka | Screengrab

Reacting strongly to the standing ovation in Canada's the House of Commons given to the man who for the Nazis, Russia said on Monday it will seek clarification from Ottawa on the matter.

Yaroslav Hunko, a Ukrainian who had fought in the Nazi military, received standing ovation on Friday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House in presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The 98-year-old is a former member of Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a military formation within the armed wing of the Nazi Party, the Waffen-SS. It primarily composed of Ukrainian volunteers and was active during World War II.

"The embassy is sending a note to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s office demanding clarification. The SS is recognised as a criminal organisation by the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal, which are an integral part of international law. By honouring a member of this criminal community, the Canadian cabinet and members of parliament violated not only moral, but also legal norms," Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told TASS news agency.

'I accept full responsibility for my actions'

After Canada was criticised for honouring a Nazi; Anthony Rota, Speaker of Canada's House of Commons, apologised to Jews across the world. "On Friday, September 22, in my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them."

"This initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention. I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions," Rota said.

'Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous'

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said that Canada was a "safe haven" from the Nazis and terrorists. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Canada has been and remains a safe heaven for Ukrainian Nazis and not only them. Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous while standing ovation tells it all. Thank God Zelensky’s grandfather does not see what his grandchild has become. Disgusting!"

