Russia tests fired nuclear-capable missiles on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin's approval

Russia test fired nuclear-capable missiles on Saturday as President Vladimir Putin approved it and as the United States again warned that it believes Moscow plans to invade Ukraine within days, reported The Economic Times.



Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the start of the drills to test the strategic deterrence with launches of ballistic missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

Peskov was asked whether Putin authorized the beginning of the exercise with ballistic missile tests. "Yes," Peskov said.

Putin together with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko observed the test launches of ballistic missiles at the control center.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strategic deterrence drills were planned, with maneuvers involving the Russian Aerospace Forces, Southern Military District units, Strategic Missile Forces, and Northern and the Black Sea fleets.

As the ministry claimed, the drills aim to test the readiness of military command, combat launching units, crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers, and to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.

