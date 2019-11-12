Russia: Next EEF to be held in September 2020

The EEF is held annually in Vladivostok in Russia's far east with an objective of attracting investments for development of the region. "Every year, the front-runners of leading countries in the Asian-Pacific region meet here to discuss global issues of world economy," Kobyakov said.

"I am sure that the Forum will keep its investment component in the future. At the same time, the Eastern Economic Forum is gaining importance from the point of view of humanitarian and cultural contacts. In particular, the 'Far East Street' exhibition, which became the hallmark of the Forum, introduces guests from Russia and abroad to the tourism potential and traditions of the Far Eastern Federal District," the official said.

The event is annually organized by the Roscongress Foundation, a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia's economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country's image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas.