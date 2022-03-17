Russia frees 'abducted' Melitopol mayor in exchange for 9 soldiers held by Ukraine

Russian forces released the mayor the Ukrainian city of Melitopol as part of a prisoner exchange deal, according to Ukrainian media.

Russian troops abducted Mayor Ivan Fedorov five days ago and let him go today.

He was released in exchange for nine Russian conscript soldiers, all 18 or 19 years old, a Ukrainian government spokesperson says, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, a press secretary to Ukraine's president said the Russian conscripts were between 18 and 19 years old.

Following Fedorov's abduction five days ago, residents of Melitopol came out to protest against his abduction.

"Ivan Fedorov was released from Russian captivity...For him, Russia received nine captured soldiers who were born in 2002 and 2003. These are actually children," Darya Zarivnaya, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s press aide, said in a televised speech.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said Wednesday that Fedorov, who was kidnapped by the Russian army on March 11, has been released.

Zelenskyy had requested assistance from the heads of state of various countries for the release of Fedorov.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:48 AM IST