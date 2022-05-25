Russia eases citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine

Kremlin, Moscow | Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

Russia has eased citizenship rules for residents of southern Ukraine regions of Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, Kremlin said today, AFP reported.

The Russians have occupied the Kherson region since early March and are trying to turn it into a Russian city.

"Residents of the southern Ukrainian areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson will be capable of acquire a Russian passport by way of a simplified process," the Kremlin mentioned in a decree revealed Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched four cruise missiles at Zaporizhzhia early Wednesday morning, with one shot down by Ukraine’s air defences, the region’s military administration reported.

Further, Russian invaders fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia earlier today hitting a shopping centre and private homes, killing at least one person and injuring three others.

Whereas at least 14 civilians were killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukraine said.

this is a developing story

Further details are awaited.