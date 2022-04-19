Final battle for Donbas: Russia opens its offensive across entire frontline, says it's on the verge of taking Mariupol

Russia on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces to "immediately lay down arms" and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up their resistance.

The Russian defence ministry called on Kyiv to show "reason and give the corresponding orders to fighters to cease their senseless resistance", adding that defenders of Mariupol would be "guaranteed survival" if they laid down their arms starting at noon.

Meanwhile, '"special forces" are now storming Mariupol's Azovstal iron and steel works plant, where the final Ukrainian troop holdouts are sheltering, a Russian-backed separatist official in the eastern Donbas region has said.

Eduard Basurin, who represents the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), told Russia 24 TV channel that specially selected "assault groups" are being helped by Russian aviation and artillery.

Basurin also denied reports by Ukrainian officials that many civilians, including children, are hiding at Azovstal - a huge industrial area in the city centre.

Last week, he said the Ukrainian troops should be "smoked out" from the plant, in what a number of military experts in Ukraine and the West said was a veiled threat to use chemical weapons.

Russia has begun dropping bunker-buster bombs on a Mariupol steel plant where Ukrainians are refusing to surrender, the commander of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard said Monday.

Denys Prokopenko, whose soldiers have been holding out against Russian forces in the key southern port city, said in a video message that the bombs are dropping even though civilians are sheltering in the plant’s tunnels.

“Russian occupational forces, and their proxy ... know about the civilians, and they keep willingly firing on the factory,” he said.

Russia estimated that 2,500 Ukrainian troops and about 400 foreign mercenaries were dug in. The U.S. said nearly a dozen Russian battalion tactical groups have been tied up trying to defeat them.

The head of the city’s patrol police, Mikhail Vershinin, told Mariupol television on Sunday that many civilians including children are hiding in the plant, seeking shelter from Russian shelling and forces occupying other parts of the city.

Ukraine estimates that 21,000 people have been killed in Mariupol. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned Russia on social media that refusing to open humanitarian corridors will justify war crimes trials. The Russians, for their part, said “neo-Nazi nationalists” have hampered evacuations.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks.

Separately, a Ukrainian military official said street battles have begun and evacuation is impossible in the town of Kreminna. That’s one of only two spots where the Ukrainians said the Russians managed to break through on Monday along a front stretching for hundreds of miles.

Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai said the town came under heavy artillery overnight, setting seven residential buildings on fire, and that the Olympus sports complex where the nation’s Olympic team trains was targeted.

Haidai later said on Ukrainian TV that Russians took control of the city after “leveling everything to the ground,” so his guys retreated to regroup and keep on fighting. “It simply makes no sense to stand in one place, to die for everyone, without causing significant damage to the enemy,” he said.

(with inputs from AP)

