Russia attack on Ukraine 'turning point' in European history: French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron condemning Russia's decision to wage war on Ukraine said that the attack is a 'turning point' in European history. The president also vowed response 'without weakness' to Russia's 'act of war'.

The president earlier in the day condemning Russia's act vowed that Paris would work with allies to end the war.

"Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations," Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to "wage war" on Ukraine.

"France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war," he added.

Meanwhile, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) today announced the suspension of scheduled and charter flights to/from Ukraine due to the closure of its airspace for civilian airspace users until 23:59 pm (Kiev time).

UIA maintains and will maintain liaison with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, read Ukraine International Airlines statement.

The statement advised all passengers and citizens of Ukraine who are abroad and planning to return to Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:56 PM IST