Moscow announces expulsion of 36 European diplomats in retaliation to EU's 'personae non-gratae' of Russians

Targeting the European Union, Russia today announced that it was expelling 36 diplomats from two European countries in retaliation for similar measures taken against Moscow's foreign envoys over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, AFP reported.

"21 diplomats from Belgium and 15 from the Netherlands "persona non grata", will be expelled giving them two weeks to leave," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia on Friday (April 15) expelled 18 European Union diplomats in retaliation for Brussels' decision to declare 19 Russians "personae non-gratae" earlier this month.

The EU on April 5 said the 19 Russian diplomats had been "engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status" and ordered them to leave Belgium

Notably, after Germany and France announced expulsions of 75 Russian diplomats earlier this month, countries including Italy, Spain and Slovenia followed suit while the European Union itself declared "persona non grata" a group of Russian officials working with its institutions.

The EU has so far suspended over 200 Russian envoys and staff amid increasing outrage over the Ukraine conflict.

The Kremlin has called the expulsions of Russian diplomats by a number of European countries a “short-sighted move” that will only complicate communication.

The mass expulsions were reportedly done alleging "national security reasons", and espionage by Russians.

Moscow has however rejected any claims of spying on EU territory.

The Russian diplomats' expulsions came following the fifth round of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The expulsions were described as an immediate response to the civilians' killings in the town of Bucha, north of Kyiv, which the West described as war crimes.

Meanwhile, Russian forces took control of Kreminna city in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian troops withdrew from the city, the regional governor said on Tuesday as reported by Reuters. “Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city,” Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region said.

