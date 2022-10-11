Russia adds Facebook, Instagram parent company Meta to its list of 'terrorist' groups

e-Paper Get App
The net effect of this ruling means that people in Russia will no longer have access to services provided by Meta, including highly popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Russia’s financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added US tech giant Meta Platforms Inc to its list of “terrorists and extremists”, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is owned by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and in March earlier this year, it was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia by a Moscow court.

According to a Reuters report citing several internal emails, Meta temporarily allowed posts that called for violence against Russian invaders from users in certain countries like Ukraine and Poland.

A court in Moscow then rejected Meta's appeal after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia, Reuters reported, citing Tass.

The case was filed after Meta was accused of allowing posts that called for violence against the Russian military in Ukraine.

The net effect of this ruling means that people in Russia will no longer have access to services provided by Meta, including highly popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

