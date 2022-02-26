Russa-Ukraine War: US announces additional $350 million in financial aid to Ukraine

The United States said that it will provide another $350 million in financial aid to Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Saturday.

"US Department of Defense to provide an additional $350 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine to help defend itself from Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated.

"I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the President, an unprecedented third Presidential Drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defence," the statement said.

"This brings the total security assistance the United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion," the statement further read.

Notably, President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defence.

The aggregate assistance to Ukraine by the US is to the tune of USD 600 million.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:32 PM IST