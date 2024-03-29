Rude Customer Abuses Indian-Origin Pizza Delivery Man In Toronto; Video Sparks Outrage

A video depicting a pizza delivery agent and a petulant customer has surfaced online, with the customer heard using abusive language against a visibly Indian-origin delivery man. The alleged video, reportedly from Toronto, Canada, has gone viral on the internet, drawing criticism for the customer's harassing and racist behavior towards the delivery worker.

The widely circulated video, titled "Me vs. the pizza man" and spanning over five minutes, has attracted considerable attention across various online platforms.

In the footage, purportedly filmed in Toronto, Canada, a customer can be heard repeatedly demanding that the delivery man contact his employer, citing his cash payment and the absence of change due to unclear billing terms.

Despite the delivery man's suggestion of payment by card, the agitated customer insists on cash, asserting his past payment habits.

"You think I've never ordered before? Try something, I challenge you," taunts the customer amid verbal abuse and profanity directed at the delivery man.

Toronto man goes OFF after food delivery driver asked why didn’t tip pic.twitter.com/ZSz8m7p6mT — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 26, 2024

Despite attempts to seek assistance from customer service, the delivery man faces ongoing mockery and insults from the customer.

Subsequently, the delivery man requests customer service to intervene, but the customer persists in derogatory remarks about the worker's ethnicity, labeling him as a "Stupid brown guy" and a "Dummy."

Throughout the video, the customer vehemently demands his change, while the delivery worker explains his inability to comply.

An offer by the delivery worker to retrieve the change first before delivering the food is met with resistance, as the customer challenges him to retrieve the package placed on the apartment floor.

Unable to resolve the situation, the delivery worker contacts customer service again, securing agreement to deliver the change to the customer. Exiting the apartment without delivering the food, the delivery worker leaves behind a stream of abusive remarks from the customer.

The video has sparked discussions on the challenges faced by delivery workers and tipping customs, with the majority of viewers condemning the disruptive behavior exhibited by the customer.